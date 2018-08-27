77°
Archdiocese says school's hair extension policy rescinded, Lawyers say meeting set for 2 p.m. Tuesday

1 hour 30 minutes 7 seconds ago Monday, August 27 2018 Aug 27, 2018 August 27, 2018 9:23 PM August 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - The Latest on a New Orleans area Catholic school's policy against hair extensions, which has been criticized as discriminatory (all times local):
  
10 p.m.
  
Lawyers for a New Orleans sixth-grader say they are to meet with Catholic school officials Tuesday afternoon to discuss the school's policy against hair extensions.
  
Attorneys for Faith Fennidy say in a statement from the Archdiocese of New Orleans school superintendent was wrong when it said the family canceled the meeting. A Monday night statement from the attorneys say it was not canceled, but rescheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
  
Video of Faith walking out of Christ the King school in tears last week drew accusations that the rule targeted black students. A state judge blocked enforcement of the suburban New Orleans school's rule after lawyers filed a lawsuit on behalf of Faith and another student.
  
___
  
7 p.m.
  
A Catholic school official says a suburban New Orleans school has rescinded its policy forbidding hair extensions.
  
But it remains unclear whether a sixth-grader who left school in tears last week after running afoul of the rule will return to Christ the King school.
  
A statement from RaeNell Houston, the superintendent Archdiocese of New Orleans schools, says the family of Faith Fennidy canceled a planned Monday meeting with school officials.
  
Video of Faith walking out of school last week drew accusations that the rule targeted black students. A state judge blocked enforcement of the rule.
  
Houston said she will work with school officials to "create a uniform policy that is sensitive to all races, religions, and cultures."
  
Emails to the family's law firm were not immediately returned Monday night.
