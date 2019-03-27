Arby's manager arrested, accused of killing customer following altercation

Photo: Tulsa Police Department

TULSA, Okla. - Police in Oklahoma have arrested an Arby's manager for allegedly shooting and killing a customer following an altercation over the weekend.

Officers with the Tulsa Police Department responded to a crash at a local Walmart on March 23 and discovered the driver had been shot, USA Today reports. The man was later identified as 25-year-old Desean Tallent.

During an investigation, police discovered Tallent had gotten into an altercation with an Arby's manager ending with the man "making threats to the manager and spitting in her face."

Authorities say Tallent left the restaurant but returned an hour later and circled the parking lot. While there the manager, 25-year-old Deionna Young, ran outside and got into her car. At some point, Young pulled out a gun and shot Tallent. Police say after the shooting, Young went back to work.

Police say Tallent died from his injury. Young allegedly confessed to the shooting and was charged with first-degree murder.