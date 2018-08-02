88°
Aquarium exhibit to bring people together with sharks

1 hour 35 minutes 54 seconds ago Thursday, August 02 2018 Aug 2, 2018 August 02, 2018 11:59 AM August 02, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Audubon Nature Institute
NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana aquarium is planning an exhibit aimed at increasing human interaction with sharks and stingrays.
  
The New Orleans Advocate reports that the visitors to the Audubon Aquarium of the Americas in New Orleans will be able to touch both groups of animals, including feeling the sandpaper-like texture of sharks' skin.
  
Construction is beginning this month on the $2.9 million "touchpool." It's scheduled to open in the summer of 2019.
  
Audubon Nature Institute curator Kristine Grzenda says that sharks selected for the pool will have "the right temperament."
