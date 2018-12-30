61°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Aquaman' still rules, and others see a post-Christmas bump

3 hours 27 minutes 32 seconds ago Sunday, December 30 2018 Dec 30, 2018 December 30, 2018 1:20 PM December 30, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
LOS ANGELES (AP) - "Aquaman" is still leading the pack at the box office, but other films like "Mary Poppins Returns" and "The Mule" are enjoying post-Christmas bumps too.
  
Warner Bros. on Sunday says "Aquaman" has added an estimated $51.6 million in North American ticket sales over the weekend to take first place again. Down just 24 percent from its domestic debut, the DC Comics pic has grossed nearly $748.8 million worldwide.
  
Up 19 percent, "Mary Poppins Returns" took second place with $28 million, while "Bumblebee" settled in third with $20.5 million.
  
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse" got fourth with $18.3 million. And "The Mule," up 24 percent, took fifth with $11.8 million.
  
The Dick Cheney movie "Vice" grossed $7.8 million from the weekend and $17.7 million since its Christmas opening.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days