'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa performs Haka dance at movie's premiere

Photo: ABC News

Jason Momoa, the star of the anticipated Aquaman movie, wowed fans Wednesday night by performing a ceremonial Haka dance at the film's premiere.

According to ABC News, the Haka is a ceremonial dance used in battle or in peace to show a group's pride. Momoa got so into the dance he broke his ionic "Atlantis" spear he was carrying.

The actor born was in Honolulu and comes from a heritage that includes Native American descent, ABC reports.

The Haka has gained notoriety in Baton Rouge over the past year after LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko and his family turned it into somewhat of a pre-game tradition during the football season.

