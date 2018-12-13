62°
'Aquaman' star Jason Momoa performs Haka dance at movie's premiere

1 hour 9 minutes 35 seconds ago Thursday, December 13 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: ABC News

Jason Momoa, the star of the anticipated Aquaman movie, wowed fans Wednesday night by performing a ceremonial Haka dance at the film's premiere.

According to ABC News, the Haka is a ceremonial dance used in battle or in peace to show a group's pride. Momoa got so into the dance he broke his ionic "Atlantis" spear he was carrying.

The actor born was in Honolulu and comes from a heritage that includes Native American descent, ABC reports.

View this post on Instagram

@prideofgypsies showed up with his crew and performed a Haka on the blue carpet. @aquamanmovie #aquaman #jasonmomoa @syfy

A post shared by MIKE AVILA (@mikeavila) on

The Haka has gained notoriety in Baton Rouge over the past year after LSU defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko and his family turned it into somewhat of a pre-game tradition during the football season.

You can watch his family's version here.

