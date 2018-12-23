63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

'Aquaman' outswims 'Poppins,' 'Bumblebee' with $67.4M debut

6 hours 55 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, December 23 2018 Dec 23, 2018 December 23, 2018 11:12 AM December 23, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) - In a flood of new releases, "Aquaman" swam ahead of "Mary Poppins Returns" and "Bumblebee" to lead the busy pre-Christmas weekend with an estimated $67.4 million over the weekend.
  
Without a "Star Wars" film on the December schedule for the first time in four years, a crowded slate of films sought to capitalize on the lucrative holiday period in theaters.
  
The DC Comics superhero film "Aquaman" arrived already a juggernaut overseas, where it's grossed more than $400 million. Including advance previews, "Aquaman" reeled in $72.1 million in U.S. and Canada theaters.
  
Returns were more modest for Disney's "Mary Poppins" sequel and Paramount's "Transformers" spinoff.
  
"Mary Poppins Returns" debuted with $22.2 million over the weekend, $31 million since opening Wednesday. "Bumblebee" opened with $21 million.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days