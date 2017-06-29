APSO: Woman turns self in after stealing purse from Walmart

ASCENSION – A woman has turned herself in to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office after she was wanted for stealing a purse from Walmart.

According to the sheriff's office, 47-year-old Leah Brown of Praireville turned herself in on June 27 after seeing a post on the sheriff's office Facebook page, stating that a woman was wanted for theft.

Brown was wanted for stealing a purse from the self checkout line of the Neighborhood Walmart on Airline Highway on June 10. According to the sheriff's office, detectives questioned Brown and she admitted to the crime.

Brown was arrested on one charge of theft. She is booked in the Ascension Parish Jail where no bond has been set at this time.