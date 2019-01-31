APSO: Woman accused of stealing $36K from area business

ASCENSION PARISH - Officials have arrested a woman accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an area business.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, detectives began their investigation in December of 2018 after receiving reports of theft from company assets at an undisclosed business.

Detectives learned 53-year-old Toni Miller of Gonzales was the office manager, and allegedly charged $36,000 on a company credit card for personal use. Authorities say the unauthorized charges were made over a period of years between 2015 and 2018.

Deputies arrested Miller on January 30. She was booked into the Ascension Parish Jail, and faces charges of theft over $25,000.