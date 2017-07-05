APSO: White Castle man wanted for beating, strangling girlfriend

ASCENSION – Deputies are searching for a man wanted for domestic abuse after a woman was found badly beaten in a home on Independence Day.

According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, 45-year-old Chad Elzy is wanted after he and his girlfriend got into a fight at a home on Bryant Street in Donaldsonville.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the woman badly beaten and she was taken to the hospital where she is being treated for her injuries, the sheriff's office says.

Elzy fled the scene before deputies arrived, however shortly after, the vehicle he was driving was found in a ditch near St. Patrick Street and Memorial Drive.

Elzy is wanted for second degree battery, domestic abuse battery by strangulation and unauthorized use of a vehicle. According to the sheriff's office, Elzy has an extensive criminal history with aggravated rape charges, drug charges and a second degree battery charge.

Anyone with information on Elzy's whereabouts is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO.