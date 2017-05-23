79°
APSO: Video shows man burglarizing home on Hoods Ridge Drive

May 23, 2017
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

ASCENSION – Deputies are searching for a man who allegedly burglarized a home on Hoods Ridge Drive in Prairieville. 

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says the burglary occurred on May 22. Surveillance video obtained from the homeowner shows a man wearing a gray sweatshirt and tan pants peering through a window before entering the home.

The sheriff's office says the man stole several items and was driving a silver Toyota Camry or Corolla.

Anyone with information on the burglary is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at  225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line.

