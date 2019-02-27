60°
APSO unit, second car collide in late-night crash near LA-73

Wednesday, February 27 2019
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a crash deputy-involved crash Tuesday night in Ascension Parish.

Sources told WBRZ a white BMW collided with an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office unit just before midnight near LA-73.

Details about the crash are limited. We've reached out for information on the condition of both drivers and if any charges will be filed.

