APSO unit, second car collide in late-night crash near LA-73
ASCENSION PARISH - Emergency crews were called to a crash deputy-involved crash Tuesday night in Ascension Parish.
Sources told WBRZ a white BMW collided with an Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office unit just before midnight near LA-73.
Details about the crash are limited. We've reached out for information on the condition of both drivers and if any charges will be filed.
