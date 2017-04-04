APSO: Two wanted for mugging man outside Geismar home

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance to identify two people wanted for mugging a man outside his Geismar home.

The incident occurred on March 18 around 3:45 a.m. when two unknown suspects attacked the man at his home on Deck Boulevard. The suspects took his wallet, containing cash and credit card, and then fled the scene on foot.

Surveillance video shows the two suspects running on Deck Boulevard toward Highway 74.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.