APSO: Two wanted for car burglaries on Troy Duplessis, Babin Road

34 minutes 31 seconds ago May 11, 2017 May 11, 2017 Thursday, May 11 2017 May 11, 2017 4:40 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in identifying two men wanted for burglarizing unlocked vehicles on Troy Duplessis Road and Babin Road.

The burglaries occurred in the early morning on May 9 when the two men were caught on surveillance video pulling on car door handles.

One of the men was wearing black shoes, a gray sweatshirt and gray pants carrying a handbag. The other man was wearing black pants and a dark colored hooded sweatshirt. According to the sheriff's office, both men had their faces covered and were wearing gloves.

Ascension Chief Deputy Webre reminds residents to make sure their cars are not left unlocked and that their valuables are not left inside.

