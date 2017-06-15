APSO: Two sought for vehicle burglary in Prairieville neighborhood

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men who burglarized a vehicle in May in a Prairieville neighborhood.





The burglary occurred on May 9 on Yorktown Avenue. Video surveillance showed two men pulling on car door handles in the area.





Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.