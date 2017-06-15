88°
APSO: Two sought for vehicle burglary in Prairieville neighborhood

1 hour 42 minutes 46 seconds ago June 15, 2017 Jun 15, 2017 Thursday, June 15 2017 June 15, 2017 3:52 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ staff
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men who burglarized a vehicle in May in a Prairieville neighborhood. 

The burglary occurred on May 9 on Yorktown Avenue. Video surveillance showed two men pulling on car door handles in the area. 

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at  225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.

