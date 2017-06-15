88°
Latest Weather Blog
APSO: Two sought for vehicle burglary in Prairieville neighborhood
ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's assistance in identifying two men who burglarized a vehicle in May in a Prairieville neighborhood.
The burglary occurred on May 9 on Yorktown Avenue. Video surveillance showed two men pulling on car door handles in the area.
Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Metro Council passes controversial Council on Aging tax
-
Contractor accused of fraud says, it's 'not the complete truth'
-
Normal fishing hot spot turned ghost town: Lake Verret
-
WATCH: Alligator walks through Louisiana cemetery
-
APSO: Two sought for vehicle burglary in Prairieville neighborhood