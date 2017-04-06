APSO: Suspect identified for theft of $1,200 worth of cigarettes

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has identified a suspect wanted for the theft of $1,200 worth of cigarettes and a burglary at Dollar General locations.

The sheriff's office is searching for 26-year-old Andrew Parms III, wanted for two counts of simple burglary and two counts of felony theft.

The theft occurred on March 26 at the Dollar General Store on Airline Highway and the burglary occurred on April 2 at the Dollar General on Hwy. 42, according to the sheriff's office.

During the incident that occurred in March, 30 cartons of cigarettes were seen taken on the store's surveillance video, totaling $1,200 worth of cigarettes.

Anyone with information on Parms' whereabouts or the above incidents is encouraged to call Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.