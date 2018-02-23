71°
APSO searching for missing 56-year-old Prairieville man
PRAIRIEVILLE - The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a 56-year-old man who was reported missing earlier this week.
Chief Bobby Webre said APSO is actively searching for 56-year-old Mark Wells. Wells was reported missing by his family Wednesday.
Family members told deputies Wells was last seen Monday around 8 a.m. They said he was driving a white 2006 Ford F-150 with the license plate USA AF874.
Wells is described as 5' 11" and approximately 190 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
