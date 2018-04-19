60°
APSO searching for man who stole truck from business

Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

DONALDSONVILLE - Deputies are looking for a suspect who stole a vehicle from a business earlier this month.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said the suspect was caught on surveillance video peering through the front doors of People's Water Services on Veteran's Boulevard on April 12.

They said shortly after checking the front doors, the suspect stole a company truck from the parking lot.

Anyone who may have information on this case is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.

