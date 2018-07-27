95°
Latest Weather Blog
APSO searching for man who failed to register as a sex offender
ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are seeking a man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.
Officials say Ray Rheams, 56, was convicted for second-degree molestation in Rhode Island back in 2000.
Deputies say Rheams is required to register as a Tier II sex offender. Tier II is classified as a sex offense against a victim who is a minor and will have a 25-year registration period conducted semi-annually.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Water being distributed in Clinton following boil water advisory
-
Multiple guns taken during Tuesday vehicle burglaries
-
Two attempt to burglarize gun store by ramming building with stolen car
-
Some fear DOTD projects in Old South Baton Rouge are bad for...
-
National Guard dispatched to Clinton for drinking water issue Thursday