APSO searching for man who failed to register as a sex offender

Friday, July 27 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Austin Hart

ASCENSION PARISH - Deputies are seeking a man wanted for failure to register as a sex offender.

Officials say Ray Rheams, 56, was convicted for second-degree molestation in Rhode Island back in 2000.

Deputies say Rheams is required to register as a Tier II sex offender. Tier II is classified as a sex offense against a victim who is a minor and will have a 25-year registration period conducted semi-annually.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at (225) 621-4636.

