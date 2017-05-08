APSO: Man wanted for stealing phone from gym locker room

ASCENSION PARISH – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man who allegedly stole a woman's iPhone from Gold's Gym in Prairieville.

According to the sheriff's office, the incident occurred on April 18 when a white four door car entered the parking lot and parked in a handicap spot. Video surveillance showed the man exiting the vehicle and then entering the gym.



The sheriff's office says the man then went into the women's and men's locker room and left the gym with an iPhone.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line.



*above video via Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office