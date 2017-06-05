APSO: Man wanted for failing to register as a sex offender

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has issued an arrest warrant for a man who has failed to register as a sex offender.

The arrest warrant was issued for 36-year-old Sidney Fairchild, Jr.



According to the sheriff's office, Fairchild failed to complete his annual registration after he was arrested on May 1 on unrelated charges of simple battery. Upon being released from jail the same day, Fairchild was told that he had three business days to notify the sex offender division of his address and other registration information.



The sheriff's office says, Fairchild failed to do so and, since May 5, deputies have made several attempts to locate Fairchild at the addresses he provided.



A Tier I Sex Offender is classified as an offender who was convicted of aggravated offenses or sexual offenses against a minor and will have a 15-year-old period to be conducted on an annual basis.



Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Sidney Fairchild is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO or by texting 847411 to the sheriff's office anonymous tip line.