APSO: Man dragged out of vehicle, robbed in Prairieville

ASCENSION – One man was arrested after he dragged a Prairieville man out of his vehicle and robbed him.





The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office responded to a man robbed on Tiger Heights Road on June 7.





Deputies learned that the man and a friend traveled to the road to meet up with someone, however when they arrived the man was dragged out of his vehicle by three unknown men.





The victim fled on foot when one of the men said he had a gun. Deputies later learned that the victim left an AK 47 in the vehicle that was not recovered.





According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, Jarrous Mitchell was identified as a person of interest and an arrest warrant was later issued. Detectives located and arrested Mitchell on June 19 at Prairieville Park.





Two other men, identified as St. Taurus Fowler and Qasim Alanos, were also at the park with Mitchell at the time of his arrest. Detectives searched Fowler's vehicle and located an AK 47, a handgun, marijuana and codeine cough syrup. Alanos was also in possession of marijuana and held an active patrol warrant for damage to property.





Mitchell was arrested and charged with simple robbery, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, possession of schedule II drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.





Fowler was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule I drugs, illegal carrying of weapons and possession of schedule III drugs.





Alanos was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana, parks rules and regulations and simple criminal damage to property.