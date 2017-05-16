APSO: illegal immigrant runs red light, crashes into deputy

GONZALES – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an illegal immigrant is in custody after crashing into a deputy Saturday.

According to Sheriff Jeff Wiley, the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Black Bayou Road. Wiley said Jary Romero, 40, traveled through a red light at the intersection on Highway 44, striking the deputy’s vehicle.

Wiley said the deputy suffered moderate injuries and his vehicle sustained major damage.

Romero was arrested at the scene. Deputies later discovered that he is an illegal immigrant. He was charged with first-offense DWI, disregarding signal light and no driver’s license.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified. Wiley said Romero is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail without bond.