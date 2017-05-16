79°
Latest Weather Blog
APSO: illegal immigrant runs red light, crashes into deputy
GONZALES – Deputies in Ascension Parish say an illegal immigrant is in custody after crashing into a deputy Saturday.
According to Sheriff Jeff Wiley, the crash happened around 9 p.m. Saturday on Black Bayou Road. Wiley said Jary Romero, 40, traveled through a red light at the intersection on Highway 44, striking the deputy’s vehicle.
Wiley said the deputy suffered moderate injuries and his vehicle sustained major damage.
Romero was arrested at the scene. Deputies later discovered that he is an illegal immigrant. He was charged with first-offense DWI, disregarding signal light and no driver’s license.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement has been notified. Wiley said Romero is being held in the Ascension Parish Jail without bond.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputies investigating possible break-in at motorsports store
-
Sherwood Forest sinkhole damaging home, yard
-
Search for missing boy still going after 16 years
-
Once ordered by judge to write lines for stealing, man busted again
-
Proposed ordinance would keep mobile homes out of Livingston subdivisions