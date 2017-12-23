APSO: Gonzales man arrested on multiple drug charges

GONZALES - A 31-year-old Gonzales man was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on an apartment located in the 41000 block of Busy Needles Road.

Detectives located a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone and digital scales in the residence, according to Webre.

As a result, John Davis was placed under arrest and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges:

-Possession with intent to distribute heroin

-Possession of methamphetamine

-Possession of marijuana

-Possession of suboxone

-Possession of drug paraphernalia

-Active bench warrant for breach of bail condition

No bond has been set yet.