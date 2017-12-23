48°
APSO: Gonzales man arrested on multiple drug charges
GONZALES - A 31-year-old Gonzales man was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday.
According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on an apartment located in the 41000 block of Busy Needles Road.
Detectives located a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone and digital scales in the residence, according to Webre.
As a result, John Davis was placed under arrest and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges:
-Possession with intent to distribute heroin
-Possession of methamphetamine
-Possession of marijuana
-Possession of suboxone
-Possession of drug paraphernalia
-Active bench warrant for breach of bail condition
No bond has been set yet.
