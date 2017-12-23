48°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

APSO: Gonzales man arrested on multiple drug charges

10 hours 43 minutes 20 seconds ago Saturday, December 23 2017 Dec 23, 2017 December 23, 2017 10:57 AM December 23, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Couvillion

GONZALES - A 31-year-old Gonzales man was arrested on multiple drug charges Friday.

According to Chief Deputy Bobby Webre, the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office Narcotics Division executed a search warrant on an apartment located in the 41000 block of Busy Needles Road.

Detectives located a quantity of heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana, suboxone and digital scales in the residence, according to Webre.

As a result, John Davis was placed under arrest and booked into the Ascension Parish Jail on the following charges:

-Possession with intent to distribute heroin
-Possession of methamphetamine
-Possession of marijuana
-Possession of suboxone
-Possession of drug paraphernalia
-Active bench warrant for breach of bail condition

No bond has been set yet.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days