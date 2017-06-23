APSO: Five arrested after man found in trunk badly beaten, robbed

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office says four men and a woman were arrested after a man was robbed, found severely beaten and left in the trunk of his vehicle.





The man was found in the trunk of his vehicle on June 11 on Highway 70 in Convent. It was learned by deputies that the man was placed in the trunk as a result of a robbery that occurred on Panama Road in Sorrento, the sheriff's office says.





It was discovered after a joint investigation by the St. James Parish Sheriff's Office that 40-year-old Heather Firmin contacted the victim to come to her home on Panama Road. When he arrived at the location, he was confronted by four men, Dustin Eddy, Richard Allen, Shane Redmond and David Gonday. The men knocked the victim unconscious and took several electronics and clothing from his vehicle and placed him in the trunk, according to the sheriff's office.





The vehicle was then left on Highway 70 in Convent, the sheriff's office says.





Eddy, Allen and Firmin were arrested on June 15.





Eddy was arrested and charged with attempted first degree murder, principal to attempted first-degree murder, second degree robbery and kidnapping.





Allen was charged with possession of a legend drug without a prescription, possession of schedule IV drugs and drug paraphernalia.





Redmond turned himself in to authorities on June 20 and was charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree robbery and simple kidnapping charges.





Gonday was located and arrested by Louisiana State Police Fugitive Task Force on June 21 after officers received a tip that led to his location. He was charged with attempted first degree murder, second degree robbery and simple kidnapping.





The sheriff's office says the case is still under investigation and more charges may be pending.