APSO: Deputies searching for man who burglarized drive-thru daiquiri shop

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is requesting the public's assistance is identifying a man wanted for allegedly burglarizing a daiquiri shop in Donaldsonville on June 28.

The burglary occurred at the Cajun Daiquiri Shop located at 600 Marchand Avenue when a man was seen on surveillance video breaking the drive-thru window. The suspect then checks the cash register and puts a full cup of coins in his pocket before leaving through the broken window.

Anyone with information of the case is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636).