91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

APSO: Couple wanted for stealing bottles of alcohol from Harvest Supermarket

1 hour 5 minutes 11 seconds ago July 03, 2017 Jul 3, 2017 Monday, July 03 2017 July 03, 2017 3:26 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Alicia Serrano

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is searching for a man and woman who allegedly stole alcohol from Harvest Supermarket. 

The theft occurred on June 23 at the Harvest Supermarket in Geismar when an unknown black man and unknown black woman entered the store. 

Surveillance video captured the pair taking bottles of champagne from the shelf and placing them into the woman's black bag. 

Anyone with information on the case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-INFO (4636) or by texting 847411 to the anonymous tip line. 

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days