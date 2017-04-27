80°
APSO: Body found in water off of Highway 1

By: WBRZ staff

ASCENSION – The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office confirms that a body has been found off of Highway 1.

The body was located in water near the Ascension/Assumption Parish line.

Detectives from the sheriff's office are on the scene.

A News 2 crew is en route.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

