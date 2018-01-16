41°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Apple Watches thought fans were suffering heart attacks during Sunday's Saints-Vikings game

Monday, January 15 2018
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

NEW ORLEANS - Sunday's playoff game between the Saints and Vikings will go down as one of the most intense games in NFL history. In fact, the game was so stressful that smart devices warned multiple fans that they may be experiencing heart problems during the final moments.

A number of fans posted pictures of their Apple Watches, which warned that their heart rate may have spiked to dangerously high levels as the final 30 seconds of the divisional playoff game between New Orleans and Minnesota ticked away.

Unfortunately for the Saints, most of the excitement was reserved for Vikings fans as a last-second miracle touchdown gave Minnesota the win, which likely prompted the alerts.

