Apple sorry for slowing iPhones, cuts battery price by $50

6 hours 37 minutes 44 seconds ago Thursday, December 28 2017 Dec 28, 2017 December 28, 2017 5:04 PM December 28, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple is apologizing for secretly slowing down older iPhones, which it says was necessary to avoid unexpected shutdowns related to battery fatigue.
 
Many customers had interpreted the move as a way to juice demand for newer models.
 
Apple also says it will cut the price of a battery replacement by $50 to $29. It previously cost $79 for those who didn't purchase the Apple Care maintenance plan.
 
The replacement plan begins in late January for anyone with an iPhone 6 or later that requires a new battery.
 
Apple will issue an update to its operating system early next year to give users a better understanding of the health of their battery.
 
Hostile customer reaction was swift after a report this month uncovered the intentional slowdown in speed tests.

