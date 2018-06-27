84°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Apple, Samsung settle 7-year battle over smartphone design

56 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 June 27, 2018 9:02 PM June 27, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) - Apple and Samsung have finally settled a seven-year battle over smartphones that went all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court.
 
The bitter rivals notified U.S. District Court Judge Lucy Koh of the truce in a notice filed Wednesday. Terms of the settlement weren't disclosed.
 
The resolution comes a month after a jury concluded Samsung owed Apple $539 million for copying some of the iPhone's innovations in some of Samsung's competing products. The verdict was reached after the U.S. Supreme Court issued a 2016 ruling that determined a portion of earlier damages awarded to Apple needed to be re-examined.
 
Apple had been seeking more than $1 billion in the latest trial while Samsung argued it should only pay $28 million.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days