Apple launches long-awaited streaming TV service

Photo: Apple CEO Tim Cook/ WCYB

CUPERTINO, Calif. (AP) - Apple's long-awaited video streaming service will be called Apple TV Plus and include original programming that CEO Time Cook says will show "great storytelling."

The service will compete with Netflix and Amazon Video. Apple is unveiling it at an event Monday at its Cupertino, California headquarters.

Streaming video services have skyrocketed in popularity in the past several years. Research firm eMarketer expects 205 million people in the U.S. will watch streaming video this year. Apple is a late entrant to the streaming market, where Netflix has been dominant for more than a decade.