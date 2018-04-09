Apple co-founder bashes Facebook over privacy

63°
Monday, April 09 2018
PHILADELPHIA - Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak says he isn't sure Facebook can fix its privacy issues and he expects it will be decades before it changes its policies.
  
Wozniak announced he's shutting down his Facebook account amid the worst privacy crisis the social media company has faced.
  
In an interview Monday in Philadelphia with The Associated Press, Wozniak called Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's failure to look after his users' privacy hypocritical. He notes Zuckerberg bought lots and houses around his home to ensure his privacy.
  
Wozniak says he closed his Facebook account after several trusted friends deleted their accounts last week amid the company's data privacy scandal.
  
Facebook has announced technical changes intended to address privacy issues.
