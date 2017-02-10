70°
Appeals court will vote on rehearing ban ruling

25 minutes 33 seconds ago February 10, 2017 Feb 10, 2017 Friday, February 10 2017 February 10, 2017 7:06 PM in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow

SAN FRANCISCO - The federal appeals court that refused to reinstate President's Donald Trump's travel ban will vote on whether to have a larger panel of judges reconsider the ruling.
    
The chief judge of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Sidney Thomas, announced Friday that one of the court's judges had requested the vote. The judge was not named.
    
A three-judge panel of the court a day earlier rejected the Trump administration's motion to immediately reinstate the travel ban. The 9th Circuit vote will determine whether an 11-judge panel of the court reconsiders the administration's request.
    
A majority of the court's 25 active judges would have to vote in favor of rehearing the case. That prospect was not likely.

