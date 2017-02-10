Appeals court will vote on rehearing ban ruling

SAN FRANCISCO - The federal appeals court that refused to reinstate President's Donald Trump's travel ban will vote on whether to have a larger panel of judges reconsider the ruling.



The chief judge of the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, Sidney Thomas, announced Friday that one of the court's judges had requested the vote. The judge was not named.



A three-judge panel of the court a day earlier rejected the Trump administration's motion to immediately reinstate the travel ban. The 9th Circuit vote will determine whether an 11-judge panel of the court reconsiders the administration's request.



A majority of the court's 25 active judges would have to vote in favor of rehearing the case. That prospect was not likely.