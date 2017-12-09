49°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Appeals court to hear stripper age limit case in February

1 hour 21 minutes 59 seconds ago Saturday, December 09 2017 Dec 9, 2017 December 09, 2017 11:51 AM December 09, 2017 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
NEW ORLEANS - Federal appeals court judges will hear arguments in February on a Louisiana law aimed at establishing a minimum age of 21 for exotic dancers.
  
At issue before the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans is whether a federal district judge was correct to block enforcement of the 2016 law.
  
The law makes 21 the minimum age for "entertainers whose breasts or buttocks are exposed to view" at entertainment venues serving alcohol.
  
Three women under the age of 21 sued last year, saying the law would cause them economic hardship and violate their right to freedom of expression.
  
The case will be heard at the 5th Circuit the week of Feb. 5.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days