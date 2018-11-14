37°
Appeals court to hear case of ex-Saints star Smith's killer

3 hours 3 minutes 45 seconds ago Wednesday, November 14 2018 Nov 14, 2018 November 14, 2018 5:19 AM November 14, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana appellate court is set to hear the case of Cardell Hayes, convicted of manslaughter for fatally shooting retired New Orleans Saints star Will Smith.

Hayes insisted he shot Smith in self-defense after Smith grabbed a gun and fired as the two argued following a 2016 traffic collision. No one else testified Smith held a gun. A handgun was found loaded but unused in Smith's car.

Hayes is serving a 25-year sentence.

Arguments before Louisiana's 4th Circuit Court of Appeal were set for Wednesday afternoon. An immediate ruling was not expected. Hayes's attorneys say a judge should have granted a new trial because a witness who contacted the defense a day after Hayes' conviction said he had heard two guns at the time of the shooting.

