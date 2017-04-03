68°
Appeals court considers Mississippi LGBT law

April 03, 2017
JACKSON, Miss. - Attorneys for both sides are expressing confidence after a federal appeals court heard arguments about Mississippi law dealing with religious objections to same-sex marriage.

Three judges from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard the case Monday in Lubbock, Texas.

The Mississippi law would let merchants and government employees cite religious beliefs to deny services to same-sex couples.

A federal district judge blocked it before it could take effect in July 2016.

Roberta Kaplan, an attorney for some of the gay and straight plaintiffs who sued the state, says the law unconstitutionally endorses specific religious beliefs.

The state is represented on appeal by Alliance Defending Freedom, an Arizona-based Christian legal group. Attorney Kevin Theriot (TAIR-ee-oh) says the law protects people from government discrimination against their religious beliefs.

