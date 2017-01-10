Appeal ruling affects funding for over 30 charter schools

NEW ORLEANS - A state appeal court ruling could endanger the funding of more than 30 of Louisiana's 150 public charter schools.

The schools in question were all granted charters by Louisiana's Board of Elementary and Secondary Education. But they were funded through a state education formula that distributes money to individual local school districts.

Education officials in some local districts and a teacher union challenged this funding method. They say it's unconstitutional to fund the state-chartered schools with money meant for local systems.

The state 1st Circuit Court of Appeal in Baton Rouge agreed with the challengers on Monday. The case is expected to go to Louisiana's Supreme Court with an estimated $80 million in question.