Appeal filed in flood board's suit against oil companies

NEW ORLEANS - Attorneys for a south Louisiana flood board aren't giving up on their attempt to make scores of oil and gas companies pay for damage to the state's coastline.



A federal judge dismissed their lawsuit in 2015 and a three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeal unanimously upheld that decision on March 3.



On Friday, lawyers for the Southeast Louisiana Flood Protection Authority-East have asked the full 15-member 5th Circuit to hear their arguments.



The suit seeks to hold close to 90 companies accountable for damage the attorneys say was caused by drilling activity, including dredging of canals. The suit says the result was loss of wetlands that form a hurricane buffer for the New Orleans area.



The lawsuit was filed in 2013.