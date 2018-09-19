Appeal court looks at permit for Bayou Bridge Pipeline

GRETNA, La. (AP) - A state appeal court is reviewing a judge's order that state regulators reconsider the issuance of a permit for construction of part of the Bayou Bridge Pipeline in south Louisiana.

Judge Alvin Turner said in April that the Department of Natural Resources violated state guidelines in issuing the permit. He returned the case to the department and said DNR must require Bayou Bridge Pipeline LLC to develop emergency evacuation plans in case of a spill.

A state 5th Circuit Court of Appeal panel in Gretna heard arguments Wednesday. It's unclear when it will rule.

Turner's ruling didn't stop construction, which Bayou Bridge has said will be completed late this year.

Other pending court fights include a challenge to Bayou Bridge's right to obtain property through a process called expropriation.