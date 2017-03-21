71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Apartment fire reported on Red Oak Drive

2 hours 7 minutes 1 second ago March 21, 2017 Mar 21, 2017 Tuesday, March 21 2017 March 21, 2017 8:41 PM in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to an apartment fire on Red Oak Drive.

The fire was reported around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night. 

Details are limited.

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days