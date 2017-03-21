71°
Apartment fire reported on Red Oak Drive
BATON ROUGE - Crews are responding to an apartment fire on Red Oak Drive.
The fire was reported around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday night.
Details are limited.
This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.
