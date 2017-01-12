76°
Apartment fire on Stan Avenue caused by pot left on stove

BATON ROUGE – The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to an early morning apartment fire in the 11000 block of Stan Avenue.

The fire occurred around 12:50 a.m. on Thursday. Firefighters arrived on the scene to find flames coming from a down stairs apartment.

According to the fire department, all of the occupants of the apartment building were able to get out safely. The apartment building has eight units and all were occupied at the time of the fire.

The fire department was able to contain the fire to the apartment where it started, however other units did receive water damage. The apartment unit and building sustained an estimated $80,000 worth of damage.

The fire department says that the fire was caused by a pot left on the stove.

The Baton Rouge Police Department, EMS and Entergy were also on the scene to assist.

