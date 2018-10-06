Apartment complex near LSU adds security fence amid recent crime

BATON ROUGE - An apartment complex on Burbank Drive is installing a fence to provide more security to residents. A rash of burglaries and robberies have plagued the area since January of this year. Now some residents are on edge.

“Before the gates, I was very scared,” said LSU student Emily Neck.

A gate more than eight feet tall stands high at Wildwood Apartments. It comes weeks after a dozen car burglaries, a hand full of robberies, and a few residential burglaries took place at the complex.

The most recent crime was a carjacking involving an LSU student. Since the incident, the car has not been located.

Also a resident of Wildwood, Neck says she and her roommates could not depend on the apartment for safety, so they took their own initiative to feel safe.

“We got our own little cameras, so I felt like a lot more secure after that,” Neck told WBRZ. “We just felt like we needed to be more aware, it was very open.”

She says the gates are long overdue.

“I feel like they should have done this before they let anyone live in the apartment complex,” said Neck. “I feel like predators look at us like an easier target just because we are younger with less experience; hopefully it's going to be a lot better.”

There have been no suspects nor any arrests made for the crimes in this area.