Apartment complex employee caught on camera stealing from tenants

BATON ROUGE - Authorities arrested a man for stealing from multiple units at an apartment complex where he worked.

The thefts were reported at a complex on Burbank Drive between July 23, 2018, and July 26, 2018. Arrest documents say Geno Batiste was caught on camera going into the units with an empty trash can then exiting with the can full of stolen property.

On July 30, authorities arrived at the complex to arrest Batiste. After seeing the BRPD unit, Batiste fled the scene.

He was later arrested and charged with simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling, resisting an officer, and flight from an officer.