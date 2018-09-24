86°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

AP source says Rosenstein expecting to be fired

3 hours 10 minutes 33 seconds ago Monday, September 24 2018 Sep 24, 2018 September 24, 2018 9:54 AM September 24, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein is expecting to be fired Monday at the White House, after critical comments about Trump.

That's according to a source familiar with his thinking who wasn't authorized to speak on the record and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. It follows reports Friday that Rosenstein floated the idea of secretly recording President Donald Trump last year and that he raised the idea of using the 25th Amendment to remove Trump as unfit for office.

Rosenstein has denied the reports.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days