AP NORC Poll: Most Americans oppose funding border wall

WASHINGTON - Most Americans oppose funding President Donald Trump's wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. That's according to a poll released Thursday by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.



The poll shows even many supporters reject Trump's proposed budget cuts to scientific and medical research.



The president gets higher marks for efforts to boost defense spending and beef up the border patrol.



Congressional Republicans and Democrats are wrestling over whether to include a down payment for the wall - paid for by U.S. taxpayers instead of Mexico, despite Trump's promises - in the spending bill to keep the government open at the end of the month.



The poll offers a mixed view of Trump's budget plan. People support cuts to foreign aid, but oppose cuts to spending on environmental programs.