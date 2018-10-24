74°
Anxious officials tweet to Mega Millions winner

Wednesday, October 24 2018
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - If lottery officials in South Carolina seem just a bit anxious, who could blame them?
  
A flimsy little piece of paper that crossed the counter of a convenience store on a country road in Simpsonville, South Carolina, is now worth $1.537 billion, and they apparently don't know the winner.
  
So lottery officials turned to Twitter to reach out, saying "Our message to the $1.5 BILLION #Mega Millions jackpot winner: Sign the back of the ticket, place the ticket in a safe location, speak with a trusted advisor and CALL THE LOTTERY at 1-866-736-9819. Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment!"

