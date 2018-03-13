Antique firetruck gets serviced before St. Patty's Parade

BATON ROUGE- The annual St. Patrick's Day Parade in Baton Rouge is just a few days away, and the fire engine that tails the end of the parade is one of a kind.

The fire engine, a 1947 Mack, is an antique still up and running at 71 years old and gets serviced annually at Henry's Service Center to make sure it's ready for the parade.

Wallace Powell, the owner of Henry's Service Center, is known for working on odd jobs such as this one. He has serviced this truck for more than thirty years for the annual St. Patrick's Day Parade and he says finding parts has been a tough job.

"The brakes are a little difficult to find parts for, sometimes it has to be custom built," said Powell.

This antique fire truck was once used to put out fires in the town of Ponchatoula. It's been restored and has made it way down the parade route for the past 30 years.

"We've had to do the breaks, they've had the whole thing repainted ten years ago," says Powell.

State Fire Marshall, Butch Browning has participated as the driver of the fire engine for the last twelve years, and he's delighted to do it again this year.

"It takes a lot of skill to drive that truck because they didn't make automatic transmission in fire trucks back in 1947, so it's a clutch that requires exercise and a strong knee," says Browning.