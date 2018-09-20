Anti-LGBT groups filed lawsuit in attempt to stop Drag Queen Story Time event

Photo: KPLE

LAFAYETTE - Two national anti-LGBT groups have filed a lawsuit against Lafayette, the governor, the attorney general, and a library in an an attempt to stop the planned Drag Queen Story Time.

Warriors for Christ and Special Forces of Liberty filed the documents in federal court Wednesday, according to KATC. The person who filed the suit is Chris Sevier.

Sevier, who identifies himself as the de facto Attorney General for the Special Forces of Liberty, is the same man who sued five states last year claiming he had married his computer in New Mexico and demanded the union be recognized.

Reports say it was his attempt to challenge the Supreme Court's ruling legalizing gay marriage.

The lawsuit describes the Drag Queen Story Time as "self-identified transgenders exploiting the state’s endorsement of their religious ideology in an government endorsed effort to brainwash and indoctrinate minors to a religious worldviews on sex, faith, truth, gender, morality, and marriage in a manner that excessively entangles the government with the religion of postmodern-western-individualistic-moral relativism.”

Sevier's original petition named Lafayette's mayor as Tony Roswarski. According to KATC, Roswarski is the mayor of Lafayette, Indiana. The correct paperwork was filed Wednesday, but as of Thursday it wasn't posted on the federal clerk's database.

The anit-LGBT groups aren't the only ones who are trying to stop the event. Recently, two Lafayette councilmen introduced a resolution opposing the story time. Just this week, the Lafayette Public Library Board of Control said they won't intervene.

At this time, the event is will be held October 6 at the Lafayette Main Library.