Anti-hazing bill passes Louisiana House with unanimous vote

The parents of Max Gruver were present as lawmakers voted on House bill no. 78

BATON ROUGE - Louisiana lawmakers voted unanimously to strengthen criminal penalties for hazing Monday at the urging of the parents of a college freshman who died after a hazing ritual.



House bill no. 78 was passed Monday in an 87-0 vote.



The measure would make hazing that kills someone a felony punishable by up to five years in prison. State law currently treats hazing as a misdemeanor with a maximum penalty of up to 30 days in jail.



Parents of 18-year-old Louisiana State University freshman Maxwell Gruver were present for the vote.



Gruver died in September with a blood-alcohol limit six times higher than the legal limit for driving. Four people have been charged.

The bill now moves to the Louisiana Senate for a vote.