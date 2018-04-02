Latest Weather Blog
Anti-apartheid activist Winnie Madikizela-Mandela dies
JOHANNESBURG (AP) - South Africa's state broadcaster says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela, prominent anti-apartheid activist and the ex-wife of Nelson Mandela, has died. She was 81.
Madikizela-Mandela was married to Nelson Mandela from 1958 to 1996. Mandela was imprisoned throughout most of their marriage and Madikizela-Mandela's own activism against the apartheid regime led to her being imprisoned for months and years under house arrest.
Her political activism was marred by a kidnapping and assault conviction in 1991, for which she was fined. She faced these allegations again during the 1997 hearings before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, a panel that investigated apartheid-era crimes.
As a parliamentarian after South Africa's first all-race elections, she was convicted of fraud. Still, she was widely venerated in South Africa for her role in fighting white minority rule.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Reduce Your Risk: Raising awareness for cardiovascular diseases
-
NAACP calls from grand jury in Alton Sterling case
-
Video shows vet crew slow dancing with puppies waking up from their...
-
Ascension Parish seeing major blight changes following WBRZ story
-
Update: Woman finally getting answers after graves in historic cemetery badly damaged
Sports Video
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido
-
Trent Forshag's Journey: From an LSU walk-on to an assistant on the...